Over 1200 Cardiologists to attend ‘TCT India 2024’ conference in Hyderabad

Distinguished faculty including 100 from India and 30 from abroad will showcase and enlighten the delegates with the latest advances in interventional cardiology at the three-day conference.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: Over 1200 cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons from across India, South Asia and abroad, will be attending Interventional Cardiology Conference ‘TCT India 2024’, being organized by FACTS Foundation, Apollo Hospitals and Cardiovascular Research Foundation, (CRF) USA, from July 26 to 28 at HICC, Madhapur.

To be inaugurated by Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals on Friday, the conference will have sessions in various Interventional techniques like Hemodynamics, Intracoronary Imaging, Calcium Management, TAVR and other innovations.

There will be nine live cases from USA, Germany and Australia and 12 live in box cases from various centres spread across India making it a truly pan-India event, Dr A. Sreenivas Kumar, Secretary CEO, FACTS Foundation and Director Cardiology and Clinical Research, Apollo Hospitals, said.