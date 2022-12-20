Over 1,500 govt schools in Telangana to soon become solar power centres

| Over 1500 Govt Schools In Telangana To Soon Become Solar Power Centres

Solar panels coming up in 1,521 schools at the cost of Rs.32 crore in 12 districts will generate a total of 3,072 KW of power

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Over 1,500 government and local body schools across the State will soon become power centres with solar photovoltaic power plants being installed in the school premises. Apart from extending quality free education, these schools will promote green power usage.

The move by the State government to install solar PV power plants will not just reduce power bills of the schools but also help them in generating revenue. The excess solar power generated in the schools will be transferred to the power grid aiding in revenue generation.

The solar panels coming up in 1,521 schools at the cost of Rs.32 crore in 12 districts will generate a total of 3,072 KW of power. The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) floated tenders for installation of these solar panels and recently finalized 11 vendors for the same.

A 2KW system will cost Rs.79,800, while a 3KW system and 4 to 10 KW system will cost Rs.77,950 and Rs.77,450 respectively.

“A net metering system will be installed in each school. Excess power generated during the holidays will be directly transferred to the grid. Depending on units transferred and the price, the schools will be paid accordingly. Presently, a unit is priced at Rs.4.52 per, which is a dynamic price. We are expecting to finish the works in 60 schools by the end of this month,” a TSREDCO official said.

The schools with over 200 enrollments have been selected for the installation of the solar panels as part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, the State government’s flagship initiative for comprehensive development and strengthening of infrastructure in government schools.

Among the 11 districts, Mahabubnagar has the highest number of schools at 283 that will be electrified using solar power, followed by 145 schools in Nizamabad and 141 in Ranga Reddy district.

While 1,521,916 schools come under the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited, 605 are under the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited.

Apart from installing solar PV power plants, officials are drawing plans to erect solar fencing around them so that there will not be any damage to equipment due to human or stray cattle intervention.