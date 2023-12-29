Over 2100 applications filed at Prajavani

Many were seen standing in queues much before the scheduled time of 10 a.m. for commencement of the programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: Over 2,100 applications were filed at the Prajavani programme held at Jyothirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Greenlands on Friday. Undeterred by the chilly weather, people turned up in large numbers for the programme from across the State.

A group of candidates, who had applied for the police constable and sub inspectors exams, demanded that the government constitute a fact-finding committee on the irregularities in the Police recruitment Board’s notification issued on April 25, 2022.

As some cabinet Ministers visited Medigadda Barrage, Prajavani Nodal Officer D Harichandana received the applications from people. She assured the people that all their grievances would be taken up with the government and measures would be initiated to address them at the earliest.

In the wake of the ongoing Praja Palana programme, there is a slight decline in the number of applications filed at Prajavani programme on Friday, officials said, adding that like previous sessions, many applications were filed seeking double bedroom houses, pensions and other issues.

The next Prajavani programme would be conducted on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.