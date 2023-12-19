5,324 complaints received at Prajavani, says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Braving the cold weather, people turned up in large numbers for the Prajavani programme held at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan here on Tuesday. To avoid traffic issues faced during the last session, officials permitted entry to the applicants much before the scheduled time of 10 am.

Cutting across sections, people submitted their grievances to Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Prajavani Nodal Officer D Harichandana was also present.

Panchayathi Ward Members Association appealed to the government to offer a monthly honorarium. The past government had revised monthly honorarium for Sarpanches, besides extending cheque power to vice Sarpanch. The government should also provide pensions to former ward members, the association’s K Yadaiah said.

Urdu teachers wanted the government to take up recruitment of Urdu teachers.

Officials said there were a few complaints of land grabbing against elected public representatives.

The Minister said that the State Government was committed to addressing all the grievances filed by the applicants. Majority of the applications were filed seeking allocation of houses and employment. “We humbly appeal to the people that there was no urgency for filing applications for houses, ration cards and Dharani issues. The government will take a policy decision in these matters. Please have some patience,” Prabhakar said while addressing media persons.

Of the 5,324 applications received during the Prajavani programme, 55 per cent of them were regarding double-bedroom houses and 30 per cent were regarding pensions. The next Prajavani programme would be held from 10 am to 1 pm on Friday.

Kamareddy Couple seeks aid for IVF treatment

A couple from Kamareddy, who lost three children due to different ailments, turned up at Prajavani to file an application seeking financial assistance for In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

K Srinivas and Mamatha, residents of Nizamsagar mandal, Kamareddy were blessed with three boys but none of them survived after birth and passed away due to different diseases. “We sold an acre of land for treatment of our eldest son, who passed away last year. Our youngest son, who was born in 2022, too died three months ago,” said Srinivas.

When they contacted NIMS doctors, they were recommended to approach a private hospital, where the IVF treatment was expected to cost Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. “We came here to file an application at Prajavani for financial assistance,” he said.