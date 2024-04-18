KTR slams Congress Govt’s petty politics over Medigadda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 03:21 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress government for giving priority to its political interests rather than benefits for farmers by delaying construction of the cofferdam at the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The Congress was resorting to cheap politics for political mileage in the Lok sabha elections, he said.

Sharing various news reports on X on Thursday, Rama Rao said Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao had also demanded the State government to construct a cofferdam near Medigadda and carry out repair works to lift water for the benefit of farmers.

“Despite the Irrigation department engineers submitting a report to take up repair works and L&T company coming forward to take up these works, the Congress government is resorting to petty politics and playing with the lives of farmers without taking up repair works. The Congress party wants to defame Chandrashekhar Rao at the cost of the lives of farmers,” he said.