National Dam Safety Authority continues probe on KLIS barrages

The team had a thorough inspection of the barrages and the sagging portions of the structures during its first visit on March 7 and 8.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 06:40 PM

Hyderabad: The expert team of the National Dam Safety Authority, which is on its second visit to the State as part its probe into the structural issues noticed in the barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, on Thursday questioned representatives of the agencies that executed the works on the projects.

The team headed by J Chandrashekhar Iyer, former Chairperson of the Central water Commission had one-to-one interactions with the officials of the L&T, the implementing agency of the Medigadda barrage where in three of the piers in Block no 7 were found sinking.

The team had a thorough inspection of the barrages and the sagging portions of the structures during its first visit on March 7 and 8. The team members who gathered information pertaining to geo-technical details of the foundation from the agency also sought to now from them the defect liability obligation.

The team also interacted with representatives of Afcons and the Navayuga Engineering company which implemented Annaram and Sundilla respectively. Additional information sought by the team from the Irrigation Department officials, was furnished in full by the heads of the departments concerned at Jala Soudha.

The information submitted by them during the first visit of the team, was termed partial. The team which reached Hyderabad on Wednesday evening had an interaction with the former Engineer in Chief (General) C Muralidhar and the former Engineer-In-Chief of the KLIS, N Venkateswarlu. It was the turn of their successors in office to give supplementary information in the day.