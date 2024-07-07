Over 4,000 drunk driving cases registered in last six months in Nizamabad

There had been a notable increase in the number of cases related to drunk driving during the period of January to March, the officials said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 06:21 PM

Nizamabad: Nizamabad district recorded 4,106 cases of drunk driving during the last six months. Last year 8,706 cases of drunk driving were registered in the district.

According to Nizamabad traffic police, 58 persons caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol multiple times were sent to prison in the district. A majority of the persons caught during the checking were two-wheelers, cars and auto-rickshaw drivers, a traffic official informed.

There had been a notable increase in the number of cases related to drunk driving during the period of January to March, the officials said. However, the number of drunk driving cases decreased significantly in the months of April, May and June due to the enforcement of the code in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, the officials said.

Driving under the influence of alcohol not only puts the driver’s life at risk but also endangers the lives of pedestrians and other motorists on the roads, the officials said, adding that the Traffic police department had sought the help of excise officials to strictly monitor the liquor outlets and bars.

Presently, those caught in drunken driving cases will be slapped a fine and lectured by the traffic police officials before being released. The penalty is either 6 months of jail or Rs. 2,000 for the first offence in drunk driving chases and two years of prison or Rs. 3,000 for the second or subsequent offence.