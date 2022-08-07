Over 90 percent candidates attend SI test in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Khammam: Preliminary written test for SI posts conducted by Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board passed off peacefully in erstwhile Khammam district on Sunday.

Of the 13, 235 candidates who were allotted centres in Khammam district, 12, 062 candidates attended the test at examination centres set up in Khammam and Sathupally. Of the 8152 candidates allotted centres in Kothagudem district, 7385 candidates appeared for the test in Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam, officials informed.

Khammam Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G visited several examination centres in their respective districts and monitored the conduct of the test.