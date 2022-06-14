Overwhelming response for awareness programme at Nalgonda

By Srinivas P. Published: Published Date - 12:00 AM, Tue - 14 June 22

An awareness programme organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ on competitive examinations of TSPSC and police recruitment drive has evoked good response among job aspirants.

More than 900 candidates preparing for the TSPSC and police recruitment tests attended the awareness programme, which was held at Lakshmi Gardens in Nalgonda. Forgetting the lunch time, the candidates didn’t budge from their seats and remained glued to their place until the completion of the programme at 3 pm. The awareness programme began at 10.30 am at the biggest function hall in Nalgonda, which was packed with the crowd who thronged the venue.

The candidates also noted down the suggestions and tips from the experts while also appreciating the management of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ for conducting such awareness programmes for the benefit of government job aspirants.

A handbook called “Guide to Excellence” published by ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was also distributed to the attendees of the programme free of cost.