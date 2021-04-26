Owaisi launches Covid-19 helpline by Majlis Trust in Hyderabad

“Depending upon the requirement as suggested by the doctors, medicines and oxygen cylinders will be provided to the patient,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said while launching the helpline.

By | Published: 1:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Majlis Charity Educational and Relief Trust in collaboration with Access Foundation launched a helpline to reach out to Covid-19 affected families on Monday.

Barrister @asadowaisi speaks to the press after the launch of COVID Helpline & Oxygen Bank https://t.co/a6gIuC3GyA — AIMIM (@aimim_national) April 26, 2021

A team of doctors will be present to guide patients and their attendants on treatment. People can contact the helpline on 73066-00600 from 6 am till midnight.

“Depending upon the requirement as suggested by the doctors, medicines and oxygen cylinders will be provided to the patient,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said while launching the helpline.

For the time being, around 250 oxygen cylinders and sufficient medicines are kept at the Covid War Room set up at the Aghapura function hall. “We will try to provide the medicine or the oxygen cylinder at the doorstep of the patient,” he told reporters.

The local doctors will be assisted by the Deccan Alumni of North America (DANA) team.

“In the next few days, the DANA will provide online counseling to the patients and the helpline will be functional round the clock,” Owaisi said, also urging people to get vaccinated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .