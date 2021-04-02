Paddy procurement across Telangana from April 6

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy instructed the officials to make all arrangements for purchase of Yasangi crops at the procurement centres as per Covid-19 guidelines

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy announced that paddy procurement in the State will begin in Suryapet district on April 6. He directed the officials to take necessary measures to commence the operations of Kollapur mango market from the ensuing summer season. He also announced the development of another mango market in Jagtial in about 10 acres allocated by the Chief Minister in this regard. He asked the officials to upgrade the Tandur Rythu Bazaar and develop it into an integrated vegetable and meat market.

At a review meeting held here on Friday, the Minister instructed the officials to make all arrangements for purchase of Yasangi crops at the procurement centres as per Covid-19 guidelines. He also directed them to take all measures to prevent any damage to crops due to unseasonal rains and ensure that farmers do not suffer any losses. They were asked to purchase necessary tarpaulin covers to protect the crops from damage caused by rains.

