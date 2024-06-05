Paddy procurement crosses 46 lakh tonnes

The purchases would, however, continue for a few more days to ensure that the stocks left with the farmers are procured till the last grain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: The paddy procurement for Rabi (Yasangi) marketing season is all set to come to a close. The minimum support price (MSP) operations taken up under procurement programme helped in purchasing 46.58 lakh tonnes by Wednesday.

The purchases would, however, continue for a few more days to ensure that the stocks left with the farmers are procured till the last grain.

Also Read Telangana High Court explores expedited disqualification petition process for defecting MLAs

The arrivals at the paddy purchase centres continued to be poor compared to the arrival in the beginning of the season in April last.

Some 400 to 450 purchase centres are in operation while rest of the purchase centres were closed.