Farmer committed suicide in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 11:30 PM

Siddipet: A farmer committed suicide by hanging himself at Pedda Chepriyal in Medak town on Saturday. He was Gajjala Balaraj (43), a resident of the same village.

The farmer reportedly suffered huge losses last Yasangi. Unable to clear the debts, he reportedly took an extreme step. Balaraj was survived by two daughters, a son, and his wife.

BRS leader AV Ravindar Reddy demanded the government to support the bereaved family members as they had no means of income