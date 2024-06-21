Telangana: Villagers confine inebriated government teacher to cattle shed

The parents and the villagers demanded the educational department officials to take action against Veeraiah.

By James Edwin Updated On - 21 June 2024, 10:44 PM

A government school teacher attending duties in an inebriated condition dragged into a cattle shed in Mulakalapalli mandal in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: A government school teacher who was attending duties in an inebriated condition was dragged and confined in a nearby cattle shed by the locals in Mulakalapalli mandal in the district on Friday.

The teacher Pathipati Veeraiah was working at Mandal Parishad Primary School at Rajiv Nagar of Timmapet gram panchayat in the mandal. The students who found that the teacher was fully drunk informed their parents, who dragged him into the cattle shed and made him sleep there comfortably.

This incident comes close on the heels of sacking of an outsourced employee at the District Transport Office, Mahabubabad on June 18. The now-dismissed employee E Suresh was consuming beer in the office during working houirs. His photograph with a beer bottle in the office went viral in social media leading to his immediate dismissal.