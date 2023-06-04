Paddy purchase operations to close by June 10 in Telangana

Civil Supplies Corporation, which has taken up paddy procurement in the State is close to realizing its target for the season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sun - 4 June 23

Officials of the corporation tasked with the purchases are keen on continuing the operations for another week to 10 days.

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Corporation, which has taken up paddy procurement in the State is close to realizing its target for the season.

It has started the process for winding up the paddy procurement centres with zero arrivals. Officials of the corporation tasked with the purchases are keen on continuing the operations for another one week to 10 days.

As on Friday, the Corporation has purchased over 53 lakh tons of paddy offering the minimum support price from the 7100 procurement centres opened in the State for the season.

Paddy arrivals up to 62 lakh tons were projected for the season. The Corporation had planned up for procuring till the last grain as assured by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the farmers in the State.

The State government had facilitated bank guarantees enabling the Corporation to mobilize resources for making prompt payments to the farmers.

According to Corporation officials, the State government has made payments to the tune of Rs.1,180 crore to the farmers for the paddy purchased from them on June 2, State Formation Day.

One more round of payments are expected to be made on Monday. The amounts would be remitted directly into to their bank accounts. The Corporation has been making arrangement to clear the dues to as per the schedule. By all means, the purchase operations would be completed by June 10 barring a few places, where the arrivals were still on, officials said.

As many as 2,200 paddy procurement centres were already closed in districts such as Nalgonda and Suryapet where paddy arrival had thinned down or came to a close completely.

In a few districts including Bhupalpally and Vikarabad, the procurement centres will remain open for some time as the arrivals were still on.

