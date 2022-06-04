Painter found hanging at his house in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A painter died, allegedly by suicide, in his house in Banjara Hills on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Mohd Sohail (27), a resident of First Lancer in Humayunnagar under the Banjara Hills police station limits, had got married five months ago. However, due to some issues, his wife was staying separately.

On Saturday morning, he allegedly hanged himself to death. Relatives told the police that he had taken a loan of Rs.50,000 and was unable to repay it, after which he was upset.