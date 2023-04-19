Palakurthy constituency level BRS party plenary on April 25

Rao has asked them to explain BRS government’s programmes, schemes and development works to the people, and also give a counter to the allegations made by the Opposition party leaders in a befitting manner.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Mahabubabad: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has appealed to party workers to organise the party formation day celebrations in a simple manner without bursting fireworks. He said they had decided to organise the Palakurthy constituency level plenary meeting on April 25.

He addressed a meeting with the party workers at Thorrur town on Wednesday. He said the party formation day must be celebrated in a festive atmosphere. He asked them to orange the pink festoons, and paint the party flag platforms in pink colour.

Stating that the BJP-led Centre was showing an indifferent attitude towards the Telangana State and also adopting anti-people and anti-farmer policies, the Minister urged the party workers to explain to the people how the Centre was now trying to dilute the MGNREGS as well.