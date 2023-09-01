Palakurthy TDP incharge, Congress leaders join BRS

Notably, Congress party members Siripati Ellaswamy and Siripati Mahesh, hailing from Palakurthy, also joined the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Jangaon: Prominent cadre of TDP and Congress from Palakurthy constituency, including TDP Incharge Jatoth Indira, Telugu Desam youth leader Edavelli Sunny, along with several others, have joined the BRS in the presence of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.

Notably, Congress party members Siripati Ellaswamy and Siripati Mahesh, hailing from Palakurthy, also joined the BRS.

On the occasion, Minister Rao expressed his commitment to extending due respect to the newcomers, urging them to actively contribute to their village development and work towards securing the party’s victory in the upcoming elections.