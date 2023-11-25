Police seize Rs 1 cr cash, detain two during checks at Thorrur

Police, who were conducting inspections on Kantayapalem Road under the Thorrur Division Centre under the Palakurthy Constituency on Saturday, seized Rs 1 crore cash from a car besides detaining two individuals in connection with the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Mahabubabad: Police, who were conducting inspections on Kantayapalem Road under the Thorrur Division Centre under the Palakurthy Constituency on Saturday, seized Rs 1 crore cash from a car besides detaining two individuals in connection with the incident.

Notably, amidst the seized cash, police discovered Congress party scarves inside the vehicle. This finding has raised questions and sparked further investigation into the source and intended use of the funds. Police authorities are currently probing the potential link between the cash and any electoral implications, given the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.