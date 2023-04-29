Compensation will be paid to tenant farmers too: Minister Errabelli

Addressing a meeting with officials on the crop loss, paddy purchase and other issues here on Saturday, he said the State government was ready to offer compensation after the officials submit the reports on the crop loss.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

File Photo

Jangaon: Asking the farmers not to lose their confidence, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao promised that the State government would provide compensation to all farmers, including tenant farmers, equally for the crop loss due to the recent rains.

“The officials must finish the survey on the crop loss at the earliest so that the farmers get the compensation without delay,” he said, directing officials to ensure that each grain of the paddy is purchased at the PPCs.

“Since the government decided to purchase the maize, the officials must take steps to inform the farmers about this,” the Minister said. Referring to damages to electricity lines due to strong winds, Rao said officials must take steps to replace the damaged and old poles as early as possible.

District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah said Yasangi paddy in 44,116 acres, mango in 3297 acres, maize in 430 acres, and vegetables in 93 acres had been damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm in the district. Several cattle were also killed by lightning, while 19 houses were damaged as per preliminary estimations.

MLA M Yadagiri Reddy, ZP Chairman P Sampath Reddy, Additional Collector Praful Desai and others were present.