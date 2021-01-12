Palle Pragathi creating model villages: KCR

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, expressing happiness over the achievements of Palle Pragathi programme in the State, said Telangana was the only State in the country to create and maintain basic infrastructure, greenery, hygiene and transparent governance in rural areas.

He stated that the villages of Telangana were turning into model villages for the entire country, with facilities like tractors, dump yards, Vaikunthadhamams (crematoriums), nurseries, Palle Prakruthi Vanams (rural nature parks) and drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha among others.

“No other State has achieved so much progress in the entire country. This is a matter of pride for Telangana State,” the Chief Minister said, during the meeting with Ministers and District Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

He pointed out that only 84 gram panchayats in the State had their own tractors when Telangana State was formed. But today, tractors with tankers and trolleys are owned by 12,681 gram panchayat out of total 12,765 gram panchayats in the State. “This is just one example to showcase the progress of gram panchayats in the State. While forests were cut down in the past, the villages have become abodes of greenery in the State today. Telangana is a model State for the country in terms of greenery and hygiene,” he said.

Palle Prakruti Vanams

Rao stated that around 12,755 of 12,765 gram panchayats have plant nurseries in the State. He felt that both the planting and protection of trees was being done with utmost responsibility as 91 per cent of saplings planted have survived in the rural areas. To ensure a public park in every village, the State government decided to develop 19,470 Palle Prakruti Vanams or Rural Natural Parks across the State. Land has been identified at 19,027 places and saplings were planted at 15,646 places. Works are going on the fast track at other places.

The Chief Minister said the State government was taking special interest and constructing Rythu Vedika for every cluster to facilitate farmers to meet and deliberate on agriculture-related issues. The construction of 2,580 of 2,601 Rythu Vedikas has been completed and the remaining are in various stages of completion. Further, the first phase of construction of 93,875 drying floors has commenced, for the farmers to dry and thresh their produce.

Dumping yards

Similarly, dumping yards are being developed at 12,736 locations where 91 per cent works have been completed. Of these, compost manufacturing is being taken up at 9,023 dumping yards. The Vaikuntadhamams are being constructed in 12,742 villages across the State, to provide people in rural areas bid a respectful adieu to their loved ones. “Earlier, the gram panchayats never used to pay their electricity bills on time leading to major dues to the electricity companies. With the initiatives taken by the State government, the electricity bills are being cleared on time. The State government is releasing Rs 308 crore every month to the gram panchayats without fail. This is leading to the gram panchayats taking up the developmental works without any hindrance,” the Chief Minister observed.

Village as focus point

Rao stated that majority of people live in the villages in Telangana. Hence, he wanted the officials and also the public representatives to be realistic and work with village as their focus point. The Additional Collector and the District Panchayat Officers were advised to frequently visit the villages and examine the progress of works taken up under Palle Pragathi. The Ministers and MLAs were also asked to monitor the Palle Pragathi works whenever they visit the villages as well as address any issues being faced. “As every village has a plant nursery, the gram panchayats should ensure that the dead saplings are replaced with new ones. The panchayats should distribute six plants each for every household,” he added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minuster appreciated and congratulated Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for taking a special interest and monitoring the Palle Pragathi programme. He also congratulated Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultania and commissioner Raghunandan Rao and other officials. He also congratulated the Ministers and MLAs, sarpanches, and village secretaries who are taking special interest in these programmes.

He also showered praises on Sangareddy District Collector Mantripragada Hanumanth Rao for achieving cent per cent construction of Vaikuntadhamams. He said about 647 Vaikuntadhamams were constructed and were made operational. He suggested that other district emulate Sangareddy and achieve the targets for Vaikuntadhamams.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .