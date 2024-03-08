Panic prevails after electric transformer explodes in Malakpet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 03:46 PM

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed on Friday afternoon when an electric transformer exploded in Malakpet.

The incident occurred at a busy and commercial area with several business establishments. According to sources, the transformer was located near a petrol bunk and panicked locals called the fire department and police.

The fire department personnel reached the spot immediately and doused the fire before it could spread to the business establishments in the surroundings.

The cause of fire was not known.

The Chaderghat police are investigating.