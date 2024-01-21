Panic prevails at Hyderabad Airport after unidentified person makes hoax bomb call

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 08:07 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on Sunday after a person made a phone call and informed that a bomb is planted at the airport premises.

The unidentified caller made the call to the GMR RGI Airport call centre in afternoon. On receiving the message, the call centre staff informed the airport security officials who alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police. The anti-bomb squads conducted a thorough search of the airport premises and later declared it as a hoax.

A case is registered and efforts started to track the person who made the phone call.