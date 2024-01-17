Hyderabad Airport logs historic December with 2.3 million passengers, 77,000 in a day

17 January 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) continues its upward trend in passenger traffic, achieving the highest year-to-date (YTD) numbers on record. As of December 31, 2023, YTD passenger traffic at RGIA surpassed the 18.6 million mark, the monthly traffic data for December 2023 released by GMR Airports reveals.

The airport has consistently handled approximately 2 million passengers every month in the YTD of the fiscal year 2024, indicating sustained growth. In December 2023 alone, RGIA recorded its highest-ever monthly traffic with 2.3 million passengers. Notably, December 23, 2023, saw the highest single-day passenger traffic, reaching approximately 77,000 passengers.

According to the report, for the month of December 2023, RGIA reported a total passenger traffic of 2,251,913, reflecting an 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase and an 11 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth.

In terms of overall YTD performance for fiscal year 2024, RGIA registered a 21 per cent YoY growth, handling a total of 18,569,571 passengers. Comparatively, in fiscal 2023, the airport managed a total passenger traffic of 21,000,093.

Aircraft movements at RGIA also displayed positive trends. In December 2023, the airport recorded 14,921 movements, marking a 12 per cent YoY increase and a 3 per cent MoM growth. YTD aircraft movements for fiscal year 2024 reached 128,301, reflecting a 12 per cent YoY growth. In fiscal year 2023, the total aircraft movements stood at 156,742.