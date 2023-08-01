Paras Raj slams triple century in HCA B division two-day league

Balaaji CC’s Paras Raj slammed 312 runs while Vignesh scored 118 to power his side to massive 627/6 against HBCC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Ishan Sharma and Paras Raj

Hyderabad: Balaaji CC’s Paras Raj slammed 312 runs while Vignesh scored 118 to power his side to massive 627/6 against HBCC in the HCA B division two-day league match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the A Division three-day league, Ishan sharma scored an unbeaten 163 as his side Evergreen posted 369/2 in 75 overs against India Cements.

In another match, HK Simha scored 104 to help R Dayanand score 234/5 against Central Excise. Central Excise’s Saketh Sairam picked up all the five wickets.

Brief Scores:

A Division three-day league:

Evergreen 369/2 in 75 overs (Ishan Sharma 163 batting, P Sai Vikas Reddy 87, B Rahul 98) vs India Cements; R Dayanand 234/5 in 74 overs (HK Simha 104; P Saketh Sairam 5/90) vs Central Excise; Budding Stars 15/1 in 7.1 overs vs Cambridge XI.

B Division two-day league: Day 1: Hyd Titans 45 in 29.5 overs (Mohd Arfaz Ahmed 3/4, CH Rahul 4/17, Vedanth Singh 3/8) lost to Medak Dist 46/0 in 7.3 overs; HPS B 131 in 51.1 overs (D Manish 3/30, Sachin Nagar 3/27) lost to Deccan Wanderers 132/0 in 14.5 overs (Harshith Choudhary 63no,Shobith Chaudhary 66no); Vijay Hanuman 96 in 28.2 overs (Wafi Kachchhi 5/8) vs Charminar 97/2 in 14.3 overs; Sri Shyam 121 in 45.2 overs (M Karthik 51; Murugan Abhishek 3/25, Nimish Bachu 3/40) vs Sportive; Postal 212/9 in 59 overs (Mohd Shakeer 81, M Vamshi Chavan 3/45) vs Deccan Blues; CCOB 235 in 77.4 overs (Mohd Abdul Rehman 114, M VIkranth Reddy 3/38, Mohd Zohaib 4/32) vs Nizamabad Dist; Future Stars 404/8 in 77 overs (G Aakash Venkat 127, M Sai Karthikeya 101; Shiva Rama Krishna 5/87) vs Megacity 41/1 in 11 overs; Balaaji CC 627/6 in 80 overs (Paras Raj 312, Vignesh 118, Yathin Reddy 90, B Rajasekhar 56; K Ostwal Deepak 3/94) vs HBCC; Warangal 273 in 76.1 overs (B Kumar 82, B Varun 52; Swargam Suraj 4/47, P Shiva 3/57) vs Visaka 89/2 in 20 overs; Ours 487 in 87.2 overs (V Goutham 146, C Kaushik 204; J Koushik 3/53, R Mani Kumar 3/101) vs Agarwal Seniors 36/0 in 9 overs; Crown 165 in 46.2 overs (Mohd Rizwan 67; K R Dhanush 6/47) vs Sec’bad Nawabs; MCC 169 in 47.1 overs (Tushar Tripathi 3/31, Vishal Singh 3/32) vs National; Cheerful Chums 201/9 in 68 overs (VM Dhanush 3/31) vs Rohit XI; Sayisatya 265 in 73.2 overs (Shravan Rathi 68, Ram Ruthwik Reddy 85; Mohd Irshad Hussain 3/38, Abdul Kaleem Khan 3/50) vs Zinda Tilismath.