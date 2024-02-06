Parents protest against insect-infested food by TSWR in Mancherial

The Parents picked an argument with the principal and asked him to take steps to ensure hygienic and tasty food for inmates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 07:42 PM

Rice containing insects served to students of TSWR-Mulkalla in Hajipur mandal on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Parents alleged that the management of a Telangana Social Welfare Residential School-Mulkalla was providing food containing insects to students. They staged a dharna in front of the school at Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal on Tuesday.

The agitating parents regretted that their wards were fed rice that had insects and consequently were forced to stay hungry. They picked an argument with the principal and asked him to take steps to ensure hygienic and tasty food for inmates. They expressed anger against the management for showing negligence in providing food to the students.

They did not allow the students to consume the meal hitting classes in the afternoon. However, the classes were resumed after the principal assured to take steps to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future.