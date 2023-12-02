Parliament winter session from December 4

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi chaired all party meeting that began at 11 am at the Parliament Library building.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

New Delhi: The Parliament Winter Session will begin on December 4 and will continue till December 22.

“We will have 15 sittings in this 19-day session. An all-party meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Defence minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting was attended by 23 parties,” says Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Parliament Winter Session beginning tomorrow.