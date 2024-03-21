Parsi community in Hyderabad celebrate Navroz

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 21 March 2024, 02:01 PM

Hyderabad: The Parsi community in the city comes together on Thursday, to celebrate Navroz, marking the onset of the Parsi New Year. Zoroastrians in India annually observe this auspicious day on March 21. As one of the city’s oldest communities, Parsis celebrate their distinctive culture, steeped in traditional practices and beliefs.

Preparations for Navroz begin a day prior, with homes adorned with vibrant flowers and lights. Fire temples across the city host early-morning prayer meetings to welcome the New Year. Parsis mark the occasion by wearing new clothes, exchanging gifts, and performing acts of charity. After breakfast, they visit fire temples for the ‘Jashan’ prayer, offering milk, water, fruits, flowers, and sandalwood.

In addition to religious rituals, the Zoroastrian Club in Secunderabad is organizing a Navroz fusion fiesta on Thursday, from 7 pm to 9 pm. This ticketed event features a blend of cultural and culinary experiences with a Zoroastrian flair, including a traditional sit-down, musical performances, and jovial games, to bring the community together in joyous celebrations.