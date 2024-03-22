Hyderabad: Navroz celebrated with fervor at Parsi Dharamshala

Organised by the Zoroastrian Club, around a thousand people, both from within and outside the community, partook in the ‘Navroz fusion fiesta’, embracing the joyous atmosphere and cultural richness of the community

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 22 March 2024, 04:03 PM

Photo:Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: From lively performances portraying Parsi culture to the mesmerizing music and traditional sit-down dinner, the Navroz celebrations at Parsi Dharamshala in Secunderabad on Thursday was a vibrant affair, imbued with Zoroastrian flair.

Organised by the Zoroastrian Club, around a thousand people, both from within and outside the community, partook in the ‘Navroz fusion fiesta’, embracing the joyous atmosphere and cultural richness of the community. The event, for the first time, welcomed members from the public beyond the community.

Also Read Parsis celebrates 175 years of Fire Temple in Hyderabad

According to Jehangir Bisney, president of Zoroastrian Club, Secunderabad, “The Parsi community in Hyderabad is just about 950 people. Not much is known about the community and culture. So we decided to keep the event open for everyone to introduce the culture to a broader audience.”

Commencing at 7 pm with Jehangir’s address, the event proceeded with a game of Housie, followed by performances depicting the Persian migration to India, Parsi prayer, a presentation featuring a Persian wedding, and a tribute to significant Persian figures and their contributions to the nation.

“Navroz celebration is believed to date back to the time when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism, one of the earliest known monotheistic religions in the world, in Persia, now Iran,” explained Delna, a tenth-grade student. “I’m proud to be a Parsi. The Zoroastrian community are the oldest settled in Hyderabad, coexisting harmoniously like milk and water,” she expressed.

The event’s standout features included a performance by Behram Siganporia from Best Kept Secret and the Jamvo Chalo segment, featuring a traditional ‘lagan nu bhonu’ feast served on banana leaves.

This sumptuous spread, integral to the Navroz feast, offered authentic Parsi delicacies including ‘saria’ (Parsi-style papad), bharuchi akoori (Parsi-styled egg preparation), patrani macchi (fish), and others. The veg meal was replaced with jeera alu, parsi vegetable stew, and veg pulao.

“I have seen the Dharamshala and Fire temples from the outside but never had the chance to explore it or learn about the culture. It’s not often that we get to attend such gatherings and learn about diverse cultures,” said Leo Fernandez, a photographer.

At the end of the event, attendees took to the dance floor, moving to the rhythm of lively music and amid the joyous ambience, exchanged warm greetings and heartfelt wishes for a happy Navroz.