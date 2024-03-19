Parsi Community in Hyderabad gears up for ‘Navroz Fusion Fiesta’ on March 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: The Parsi community in the city is all set to celebrate the Persian New Year, Navroz, on March 21 at Secunderabads’s Parsi Dharamsala with authentic Persian food. Organized by the Zoroastrian Club, the ‘Navroz Fusion Fiesta’ promises to be a vibrant celebration of culture, cuisine, and camaraderie.

Navroz, a term of Persian origin, is a fusion of two words— “nav” meaning new and “roz” meaning day. It marks the onset of Farvardin, the inaugural month in the Solar Hijri calendar, usually celebrated on March 21 each year. Parsis, who are of Persian descent, believe it to be an auspicious day to do good deeds.

The event boasts authentic Parsi dishes, vegetarian and non-vegetarian, such as ‘Shami Kebabs’, ‘Patra ni Machi’, ‘Patrel’, and more, along with appetizing snacks. Additionally, attendees can enjoy various games, entertainment, and cultural activities at the event.

For those eager to join in the festivities, one can contact the organizers at the following numbers: 8790140780, 9030044183, or 9848272829.