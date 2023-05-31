Participating in 10th TS Formation Day celebrations rare opportunity: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Khammam: Participating in Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations was a rare opportunity and everyone should join the celebrations, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said here on Wednesday. The public, officials and elected representatives have to participate dutifully in the festivities to be held from June 2 onwards, as it could take another decade to celebrate such an occasion, the minister said.

He along with Mayor P Neeraja, district Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adharsh Surabhi held a meeting with Khammam Municipal Corporation officials and corporators to review the arrangements for the decennial celebrations to be organised by the corporation.