Parts of Asifabad, Mancherial, Adilabad receive moderate rains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:16 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

File photo

Adilabad: Several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Adilabad districts received light to moderate rains resulting in flooding of streams and affecting transportation system, on Monday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded an average rainfall of 49.6 mm. Bejjur mandal received the highest rainfall by 96 mm. Jainoor mandal had the lowest rainfall of 24 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was measured to be 1,232 mm as against the normal rainfall of 587 mm from June 1 to August 8, reflecting an excess by 110 percent.

Mancherial district’s average of rainfall was 27.9 mm of rainfall. Hajipur mandal witnessed the highest rainfall of 44.9 mm, followed by Jaipur mandal which record 38.5 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 1,123 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 598 mm, indicating deviation by 88 percent.

Meanwhile, Adilabad district recorded an average registered 25.7 mm of rainfall and Nirmal district had the average rainfall by 19.7 mm. Hilly streams were in spate, inundating low-level bridges and roads. Remote parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Adilabad districts remained disconnected from the mainstream. People living in interior villages of Bejjur, Dahegaon, Penchikalpet mandals were isolated.

Kumram Bheem project received inflows by 13,173 cusecs. The water level reached 238.9 meters as against the full reservoir level of 243 meters. Surplus water was discharged downstream by lifting three gates up to a height of 1.50 meters. Many other irrigation projects had inflows due to rains in upstream areas.

Farmers said that standing cotton, paddy, soya and red gram were damaged due to the downpours. They wanted the authorities of the agriculture department to assess the crop damage. They regretted that they suffered huge losses owing to the heavy rains registered in July and August in this agriculture season.