Parts of erstwhile Adilabad register light to moderate rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:49 AM, Sun - 20 August 23

Adilabad: Parts of Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts saw light to moderate rains on Sunday.

The average rainfall of Adilabad was 33.8 mm. Neradigonda mandal registered the highest rainfall of 69 mm followed by Boath mandal which had 44.4 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 897 mm as against the normal rainfall of 735.7 mm from June 1 to August 20, reflecting an excess by 22 percent.

Nirmal district’s average actual rainfall was measured to be 23.6 mm. Kubeer mandal experienced the highest rainfall of 29.6 mm. Mudhole, Tanur, Basar, Lokeshwaram, Bhainsa, Kuntala, Dilawarpur, Sarangapur, Nirmal, Laxmanachanda, Mamada, Pembi, Kaddampeddur and Dasturabad mandals witnessed over 20 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was 958 mm when compared to the normal of 649 mm from June 1 to August 20, showing an excess by 48 percent.

Meanwhile, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district had an average rainfall of 20.6 mm. Kerameri mandal saw the highest rainfall of 32 mm, followed by Wankidi mandal which registered 30.5 mm of rainfall. The district’s actual rainfall was 799 mm as against the normal rainfall of 749 mm, indicating an excess by 7 percent.