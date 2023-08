Telangana: Rain alert issued for several districts

Shanti Kumari directed collectors to set up control rooms in the collectorates and monitor the situation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has sounded an alert to all the collectors in the limits of erstwhile Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts as heavy rains were forecast by the IMD in those areas tonight.

