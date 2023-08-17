Khammam witnesses light to moderate rains on Thursday

In Khammam district seven mandals received very light to light rainfall in the day while there was no rainfall in other mandals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Representational Image

Khammam: Several mandals in erstwhile Khammam have witnessed very light to moderate rainfall on Thursday.

In Kothagudem moderate rainfall was recorded in Kothagudem, Sujatha Nagar, Chunchupalli, Dammapet, Aswaraopet, Chandrugonda and Annapureddypalle mandals while the other mandals received very light to light rainfall.

A rainfall of 5.4 cm was recorded in Old Kothagudem area and 4.4 cm rainfall in Chunchupalli mandal. In Khammam district seven mandals received very light to light rainfall in the day while there was no rainfall in other mandals.

