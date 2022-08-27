Passport Seva Kendras in Telangana to process police clearance applications on Saturdays

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Five Passport Seva Kendras under the jurisdiction of the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, will function on Saturdays to exclusively process walk-in applications for Police Clearance Certificates, that too without appointment.

According to an official press release from Dasari Balaiah, Regional Passport Officer and Head of the MEA Branch Secretariat, Hyderabad, the appointment cycle for obtaining PCCs under the RPO Hyderabad was currently three weeks. Applicants were visiting the RPO with requests to advance their appointments to suit their requirements, he said.

Following recent discussions with Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs and keeping in view the employment or educational opportunities of passport holders, it was decided to open all Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs/PSLKs) under the jurisdiction of the RPO, Hyderabad on Saturdays to exclusively process applications for Police Clearance Certificates.

Accordingly, three PSKs in Hyderabad (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki), one in Nizamabad and one in Karimnagar, would start functioning on these lines with effect from September 3. This special measure of opening PSKs on Saturdays would be applicable till the time the appointments cycle of the PCC gets back to normal duration, which was seven to 10 days, Balaiah said.

Grant of Police Clearance Certificate is a service extended to passport holders by Passport Offices. PCC applications are submitted by valid passport holders for obtaining citizenship of another country, pursuing education, research, employment, employment visa, work permit or immigration purposes other than citizenship, long term visa, stay, residence permit, tourist visa, adoption etc. in various countries like USA, Canada, UAE etc., he added.

Also Read:

Wait time for passport appointment reduced in Telangana

E-passports to have advanced security features: Govt