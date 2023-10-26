Patalkot Express Train Fire Eruption: No Casualties, Investigation Underway

A fire incident occurred today on the Patalkot Express, a train traveling from Firozpur in Punjab to Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place near the Bhadohi railway station, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Malpura Police Station in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Published Date - 08:04 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

