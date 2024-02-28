Train runs over passengers at railway station in Jharkhand, some dead: Official

In a major accident, a train ran over some passengers at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said
Jamtara: In a major accident, a train ran over some passengers at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said.
The Deputy Commissioner informed further that a few deaths have been reported in the incident.
However, he added that it was still too early to determine the exact number of deaths.
Medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot, he added.
Further details are awaited.