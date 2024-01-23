Hyderabad: Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti conference being held at Moula Ali

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR delivered keynote address during the Regional Conference.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 02:30 PM

Hyderabad: A two-day regional conference on Prime Minister Gati Shakti national master plan is being organised by the Ministry of Railway at Indian Railways Institute of Financial Management in Moula Ali on January 22 and 23.

The 64th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting-cum-workshop is being held in which senior officials from Ministry of Railway, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways are participating.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR delivered keynote address during the Regional Conference.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, in his address stated that the conference marks another significant step for taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards transforming the landscape of transport connectivity and infrastructure creation in the nation.

He opined that Infrastructure plays a vital role in the development of any nation. Investing in infrastructure is one of the key drivers in achieving socio-economic transformation within a generation.

“Critical enabler for which is the establishment of a multi-modal transport network, which not only reduces the cost of logistics, improves industry’s competitiveness but also significantly boosts country’s exports,” he added.

Gati Shakti, the national master plan that signifies a paradigm shift in decision-making, breaking down the silos of departmentalism. The GM further said that an efficient logistics network is a vital component to achieve global competitiveness, Gati Shakti addresses this need.

He stated that, the six pillars uphold the Gati Shakti Master Plan, emphasising comprehensiveness, prioritisation, optimisation, synchronisation, analytical capability and dynamic visualisation. Senior Officials from the Ministry of Railway, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also participated.