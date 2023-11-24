Patancheru Congress candidate’s brother joins BRS

Congress candidate of Patancheru Constituency Kata Srinivas Goud has suffered a huge blow as his elder brother Kata Rajesh Goud along with his family members and followers has joined Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Sangareddy: Congress candidate of Patancheru Constituency Kata Srinivas Goud has suffered a huge blow as his elder brother Kata Rajesh Goud along with his family members and followers has joined Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of BRS MLA and Party candidate from Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Friday.

Rajesh and Srinivas are sons of former Ameenpur Sarpanch Darashan Goud, who was the face of Congress in the area. However, serious differences have cropped up between the brothers of late. Rajesh and his family have approached Mahipal Reddy deciding to work against Srinivas Goud in the election. Former MLA K Satyanarayana, Municipal Chairperson Tummala Panduranga Reddy and others were present. Later, several Congress workers from Kajipally village in Jinnaram Mandal have also joined in BRS.