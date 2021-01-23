Patancheru to get 200-bed super speciality hospital

Earlier, the government had proposed to build a 100- bed hospital at the same place which was later decided to increase to 200-bed to offer specialised health services following the directions of NGT.

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao instructed the district officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to build a 200-bed Super Specialty Hospital in Patancheru. Following the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) which directed the Telangana government to build the hospital to meet the needs of industrial workers in and around Patancheru, Rao asked the officials to initiate the process to build the hospital in a vacant land located close to Area Hospital, Patancheru.

The Minister held a meeting with the officials of Pollution Control Board, Medical and Health, Industries, Revenue and other department at the Collector’s chamber on Saturday evening. Earlier, the government had proposed to build a 100- bed hospital at the same place which was later decided to increase to 200-bed to offer specialised health services following the directions of NGT.

Rao said that the hospital must have a trauma care centre, Cardiology department, Nephrology, Dermatology and Dialysis Centre. The Minister suggested the pollution Control Board officials to put all the efforts to restrict the pollution in Patancheru Industrial area. Collector M Hanumantha Rao, MLCs V Bhupal Reddy and Fariduddin, MLAs Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Chanti Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .