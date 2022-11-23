ACB nabs Zaheerabad Municipal Commissioner, two staff while taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Zaheerabad Municipal Commissioner Subash Rao Deshmukh, Manager Manohar and attender Rakesh were caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.
Sangareddy: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught Zaheerabad Municipal Commissioner Subash Rao Deshmukh, Manager Manohar and attender Rakesh while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from one Mohammad Nisaruddin.
Nisaruddin had bought a new house under the Municipality limits. When he approached the municipal officials seeking mutation of the property to reflect his name as the owner in the municipal records, Municipal officials allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. Nisaruddin approached the ACB officials, who then nabbed the trio in the Zaheerabad Municipal office on Wednesday evening. The three were produced before Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.
Further investigation is on.