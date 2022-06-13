Pattana Pragathi: 402 locations identified for tree parks

Published Date - 11:16 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: The State government has identified about 402 locations which can be developed into tree parks. As part of the Pattana Pragathi programme, 220 sports complexes were launched, 459 locations were identified for the development of sports complexes and 11,957 beneficiaries were extended drinking water connections under the Rs 1 per connection scheme.

This year, the programme commenced on June 3 and it completed 11 days on Monday. During these days, elected representatives participated in different programmes in their respective areas. In all the 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including GHMC, 1.16 lakh tonnes of garbage was cleared, wild growth of trees on the roadsides covering 11,667 km was cleared and 35,898 tonnes of debris was lifted across the State.

With monsoon fast approaching, the focus was laid on the desiltation of nalas. Accordingly, desiltation was completed in over 10,626-km and fencing has been set up on either side of stormwater drains and culverts covering 1,044-km to prevent dumping of waste into the drains. Nearly 610 dilapidated structures were demolished in different ULBs.

As a means to curb the mosquito menace, fogging activities were taken up at 52,636 locations. Sanitation works were executed in 43,226 schools and Anganwadi centres. To avoid any untoward incident, 1,503 damaged street poles were repaired, 855 rusty street poles were replaced with new ones and 44,314 metres of dangling electric lines were rectified.

As the State government imposed a ban on the use of single-use plastic, under the Pattana Pragathi programme so far, 1,190 kg of such plastic was seized and Rs 3.27 lakh penalties were levied on the offenders. Over 700 defunct borewells were filled and 539 rainwater harvesting pits were restored, besides the construction of 143 new pits.