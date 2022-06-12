Pattana Pragathi covers a total of 3,944 slums in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Since its commencement on June 3, the Pattana Pragathi programme in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits has covered a total of 3,944 slums.

On Sunday, as a part of the programme that aims to lay a strong foundation for a good urban living, works related to sanitation, preventive measures against seasonal diseases and Telangana Ku Haritha Haram were taken up in 255 colonies. In these localities, around 7,075 metric tons of garbage and 2,211 metric tons of debris were removed.

These sanitation and solid waste management activities taken up were in addition to the demolition of a dilapidated building and desilting of 12 km of nalas. Other works pertained to cleaning of 107 water bodies/tanks, clearing thorn bushes along 139 km of road length garbage removed from 47 parks.

Works related to precautionary and preventive measures against seasonal diseases were also taken up including anti-larval operations at 1,00,438 houses and fogging in 98,732 houses.

As a part of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram activities, 2,704 saplings were planted in public places and 2,823 saplings were distributed. The GHMC in a press release said that the Pattana Pragathi programme this year surpassed the expectation of the civic body and was receiving a very good response fr