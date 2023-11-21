| Pawan Kalyan Extends Financial Aid To Boat Fire Victims In Vizag

Pawan Kalyan will personally meet 60 owners of gutted boats and offer financial assistance to them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In order to provide financial aid to the fishermen who lost their boats due to fire incident at Vizag fishing harbour, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will hand over Rs 50,000 each to fishermen.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after a meeting with CMO officials announced financial aid of 80% value of the gutted boast to fisherman.

The AP government has ordered probe into the issue and very soon the concerned officials will submit the detail report to the government.