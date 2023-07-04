Pawan Kalyan makes Instagram debut

The Jana Sena Party leader, who has always maintained his distance from the virtual world is finally on Instagram with 1.5 million followers

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is finally on Instagram. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader, who has always maintained his distance from the virtual world, surprised fans by making his Instagram debut on Tuesday.

At the moment, the actors have over 1.5 million followers.

“Rise, face, choose..Jai Hind,” Kalyan’s bio reads.

Welcoming his little brother to Instagram, actor-producer Nagendra Babu noted: “On the day of the birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who said that the freedom of the motherland needs hands and not words, welcome to Instagram my Alluri, whom I know, whom I have seen…”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Pawan will be seen in OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

