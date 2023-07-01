Pawan Kalyan fans go berserk

Vijayawada: Overzealous fans of ‘Power Star’ and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan went berserk during the re-release of the film actor’s box office hit ‘Toliprema’ at a local theatre here on Friday night.

The fans, during the late night show, tore the screen and the seats to wreak havoc, and attacked the Kapardi theatre staff when they tried to stop them.

The theatre management suspects a political conspiracy behind the incident and urged the police to probe it and bring the culprits to book.