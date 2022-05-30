Pay attention to Science & Technology

Hyderabad: CSB IAS Academy Hyderabad director Bala Latha Mallavarapu said the Telangana government schemes including Dalit Bandhu, Asara pensions, KCR kits, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram project were important while preparing for the competitive exams.

Candidates must thoroughly read the Telangana schemes along with their beneficiaries, eligibility and among other details, Bala Latha said in the programme on Monday.

The government job seekers should be well-versed with details of sustainable development goals, hunger index, air quality index, human development index, health index released by the NITI Aayog, ease of doing business, good governance among other areas, she said, adding that focus should also be on Telangana history, culture, festivals and eminent people.

Stating that questions on environment were in trend, Bala Latha advised the participants to focus on ecology, biodiversity besides disaster management. She also suggested to focus on topics including the forest report which has increased in the State, wild life protection act, tiger reserves, blue flag certification, net zero emission and biofuel plants.

Bala Latha said the questions on the Science and Technology particularly from the bio-technology area have gone up in the PSC and SI exams.

On current affairs, she advised the candidates to focus on Article 142 which has recently been in the news besides upcoming Presidential elections and a committee constituted by the Uttarakhand government on Uniform Civil Code.