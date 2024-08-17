| Payment Of Power Bills In Telangana To Be Accepted Through Upi Based Apps Again

On July 1, the TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL stopped accepting electricity bill payments through payment gateways and banks, including UPI apps.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 07:39 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The power utilities companies in Telangana have now reverted to the old system of allowing the customers to pay their power bills through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based Apps.

On July 1, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) stopped accepting electricity bill payments through payment gateways and banks, including UPI apps. This change was made in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

In a statement, the NPCI Bharat Bill Pay Limited (NBBL), stated that it had onboarded Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) in the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) Platform.

Through this development, consumers in the State will now be able to securely pay their electricity bills via any BBPS-enabled platforms, including hundreds of Banks and Fintech apps and websites. It will further aid electricity distribution companies in streamlining collections, the statement said.

The TGSPDCL had been accepting payments through PhonePay and the company was in discussion with other companies such as Google Pay and Amazon Pay on the issue, an official said.