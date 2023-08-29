PCH sets up a node in CtrlS Hyderabad datacenter

This will improve network operators’ access to critical DNS services, handling up to 100,000 DNS queries per second.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:34 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

This will improve network operators’ access to critical DNS services, handling up to 100,000 DNS queries per second.

Hyderabad: Working with the US-based Packet Clearing House (PCH), CtrlS has launched a PCH DNS Services Cluster at its Hyderabad 1 datacenter, which will improve network operators’ access to critical DNS services, handling up to 100,000 DNS queries per second.

DNS root servers are name servers at the apex of the DNS tree, and the entire Internet. They are the first step in the name resolution of any domain name, where they translate human-readable web addresses into IP addresses. Without DNS Root Servers, one cannot access any online content or even send an email.

“This will enable us to provide faster, more reliable, and secure internet access to millions of users. We are excited by this development and look forward to expanding our services even further,” said Ashish Ahuja, Chief Technology Officer, of CtrlS Datacenters.

The PCH AS 42 and AS 3856 are now live in CtrlS’ Hyderabad 1. This launch will enable better internet and DNS infrastructure for CtrlS’ customers as well as for the India market in general.